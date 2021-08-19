Appeal to public to only attend UHK emergency department in genuine emergency

University Hospital Kerry has again appealed to the public to only attend its Emergency Department in the case of a genuine emergency.

A statement released on behalf of UHK, says its emergency department is exceptionally busy at present, and has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs.

They're asking members of the public, that where possible, a GP or Southdoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance, and to keep emergency services for the patients who need them most.