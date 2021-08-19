Advertisement
Appeal to public to only attend UHK emergency department in genuine emergency

Aug 19, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrynews
University Hospital Kerry has again appealed to the public to only attend its Emergency Department in the case of a genuine emergency.

A statement released on behalf of UHK, says its emergency department is exceptionally busy at present, and has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs.

They're asking members of the public, that where possible, a GP or Southdoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance, and to keep emergency services for the patients who need them most.

