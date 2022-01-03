Appeal to public to avoid UHK ED unless essential as staff absence hits 10% due to COVID-19

146 staff - representing 10% of employees - at University Hospital Kerry are absent due to COVID-19 concerns.
This does not include staff who are sick due to other conditions.
Nurses make up ninety-two of the 146 staff absent because they have COVID-19 or are a close contact.
Advertisement
Mary Fitzgerald is operation manager with UHK.
Mary Fitzgerald of University Hospital Kerry says this morning its ED - emergency department - had been experiencing pressure due to those presenting with COVID-19.
Advertisement
She's making this appeal.