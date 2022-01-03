Advertisement
Appeal to public to avoid UHK ED unless essential as staff absence hits 10% due to COVID-19

Jan 3, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
146 staff - representing 10% of employees - at University Hospital Kerry are absent due to COVID-19 concerns.

This does not include staff who are sick due to other conditions.

Nurses make up ninety-two of the 146 staff absent because they have COVID-19 or are a close contact.

Mary Fitzgerald is operation manager with UHK.

Mary Fitzgerald of University Hospital Kerry says this morning its ED - emergency department - had been experiencing pressure due to those presenting with COVID-19.

She's making this appeal.

 

