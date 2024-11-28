Advertisement
Appeal lodged against permission for 256 homes in Tralee

Nov 28, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Appeal lodged against permission for 256 homes in Tralee
By Rwxrwxrwx - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48328398
An appeal has been lodged against the granting of permission for a major housing development in Tralee.

KPH Construction was granted permission by the council to build 256 housing units on a site in Clash, across from the former racecourse.

This decision has now been appealed to An Bórd Pleanála by locals, with claims there are health and safety issues with the access to the site onto Clash Road.

The appeal also raises concerns about the necessity to set back front boundary walls of existing, adjoining properties to allow for sight lines and a cycle lane at the site exit.

An Bórd Pleanála has given a deadline of 21st March next year to decide on the appeal.

