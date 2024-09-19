Plans for major new housing estate in Tralee

A Kerry-based construction company has unveiled plans to develop a major housing estate in Tralee.

KPH Construction is applying for planning permission to build a total of 256 residential units on a site in Clash.

The development would include a mix of houses and apartments on currently unused fields.

This major development is proposed for lands on Clash Road, across from the former Racecourse, and backing on to the existing Racecourse Lawn estate.

The site is a total of 7 hectares and was previously used for agriculture.

It includes the demolition of an existing single-storey house, and the construction of 138 semi-detached and terraced houses, as well as 118 maisonette units over two-storeys.

The residential units consist of a mix of one, two, three, and four-bedrooms, while the company also plans to build a two-storey creche on-site.

KPH plans to construct one entrance to the estate off the existing Clash Road, and the housing will be set back from the road to facilitate a future cycle infrastructure network.

The site is halfway between the MTU’s two Tralee campuses, and is also connected by footpath to Tralee town centre, amenities and the train and bus station.

Over 240 car parking spaces are also included.

In its planning application, KPH says the location and design of housing ensures there will be no overlooking of any of the adjacent dwellings.

The company says this development will contribute positively towards achieving the desired housing target for Tralee town on residential-zoned lands.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the application by 10th November.