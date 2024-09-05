The new owners of the former Tralee racecourse plan to use the site for warehousing, manufacturing, and potentially housing for its staff.

The racecourse in Ballybeggan had its last August meeting back in 2008, and any plans to develop the site since have failed at different stages.

The 100-acre site was sold earlier this year to the Ard-Rí group, owned and run by the Fitzgibbon family, for a price understood to be around €5 million.

Neil Fitzgibbon is managing director of the Ard-Rí group, which has operated businesses Déanta Doors and Henley Stoves in Tralee for around 20 years.

He says the site could be up and running by around 2027, and it will eventually create up to 100 more jobs.