Appeal lodged against housing development in Tralee

An appeal has been lodged to An Bord Pleanala against a housing development in Tralee.

Laura and Graham Foster and Andrius Krusa are appealing the proposed development comprising 19 apartments on New Canal Road.

Kerry County Council approved planning permission for the apartment complex in May.

The decision is being appealed as it's believed the planning authority granted permission on misguided reliance on national guidance and failed to critically analyse the site.

A decision on the appeal is due by October.