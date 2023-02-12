Appeal in Kerry for blankets, tents and mattress donations for those affected by earthquake

The Kerry Islamic Outreach Society is appealing for donations of blankets, tents and mattresses for families affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

They are grateful for the response from the people of Kerry thus-far, but the guidelines for what is needed has changed, clothes and coats are no longer accepted by the Turkish Embassy.

The centre at 7 Maine Street, Tralee, is open for donations 8pm to 9pm Monday to Friday and it’s open 10am to 2pm on weekends.

Advertisement

Nabila Salhi, member of the Kerry Islamic Outreach Society explains what items are now accepted.