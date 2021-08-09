Appeal for witnesses to Tralee incident where woman threatened to use a gun

Tralee gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident where a woman threatened to use a gun.

It happened at Kelliher’s garage in Rathass, Tralee on Sunday, June 27th at 8.50pm.

A woman approached a shop assistant, said she had a gun and would use it, if she wasn’t given cigarettes.

Garda Julieanne Kelly says it was a frightening experience for staff, and gardaí are looking for witnesses.

Meanwhile gardaí in Tralee are appealing for witnesses to an unprovoked assault.

A man was punched in the face on Castle Street at 12.30 Tuesday morning.

Gardaí say there were large numbers socialising last Monday night, and are calling on witnesses to contact Tralee garda station.