Appeal for Kerry companies to keep professional services business within the county

A Tralee tax advisor and member of the Council of the Irish Tax Institute is appealing to Kerry companies to use firms within the county for their professional services.

Former Kerry footballer, Tommy Walsh is Head of Taxation at CDS Law & Tax LLP, Tralee, which has its head office in Cork, where Tommy previously worked.

He believes Kerry has a wealth of professional firms which are more than experienced to carry out work, which sometimes goes to larger firms in the cities.

His company, CDS Law & Tax LLP, is currently recruiting for three positions, and is hoping to expand its operations in Kerry.