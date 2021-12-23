Advertisement
News

Appeal for Kerry companies to keep professional services business within the county

Dec 23, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Appeal for Kerry companies to keep professional services business within the county Appeal for Kerry companies to keep professional services business within the county
Share this article

A Tralee tax advisor and member of the Council of the Irish Tax Institute is appealing to Kerry companies to use firms within the county for their professional services.

Former Kerry footballer, Tommy Walsh is Head of Taxation at CDS Law & Tax LLP, Tralee, which has its head office in Cork, where Tommy previously worked.

He believes Kerry has a wealth of professional firms which are more than experienced to carry out work, which sometimes goes to larger firms in the cities.

Advertisement

His company, CDS Law & Tax LLP, is currently recruiting for three positions, and is hoping to expand its operations in Kerry.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus