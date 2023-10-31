Advertisement
App aims to manage 320,000 acres of Kerry farmland over next five years

Oct 31, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
App aims to manage 320,000 acres of Kerry farmland over next five years
A farm software company is aiming to help manage 320,000 acres of farmland in Kerry over the next five years, through its new land management service.

Herdwatch has launched a new grass and crop service allowing farmers maintain digital field records, help with grass planting and crop management.

The new service won the Enterprise Ireland farm software award at the recent National Ploughing Championships.

The service is available through the Herdwatch app which can be downloaded in the App Store or at herdwatch.com.

