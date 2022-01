Aoife Beary, who was injured in the Berkeley balcony collapse in the US, will be laid to rest in Dublin today.

The 27-year-old was one of seven people injured in the incident in 2015, while six others were killed.

Aoife's father is from Listowel.

Advertisement

She died last Saturday after suffering a stroke.

Her funeral will be held in the church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour in Foxrock at 10am, and will be followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.