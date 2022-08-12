Anti-LNG groups want Government to meet fracking victims

More than 70 groups opposed to the proposed natural gas terminal in North Kerry are seeking a meeting with the Government.

The groups including Extinction Rebellion and Friends of the Earth delivered a letter to the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan, who’s the leader of the Green Party.

They want them to meet with people whom they say are victims of fracked gas in the United States.

These include Ray Kemble who says his water supply in Pennsylvania was poisoned as a result of fracking.

New Fortress Energy, the company behind the Shannon LNG project on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank, says fracked gas would not be used.

However, environmental groups dispute this.