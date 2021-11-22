Advertisement
News

Anti-LNG campaigner says they'll do what they need to do to make it not happen

Nov 22, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Anti-LNG campaigner says they'll do what they need to do to make it not happen Anti-LNG campaigner says they'll do what they need to do to make it not happen
Stop Shannon LNG protest - November 2021
Share this article

A campaigner against the proposed LNG terminal in North Kerry says objectors have a lot of support “to do what they need to do to make it not happen.”

On Saturday, climate campaigners occupied the site of the proposed liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

An Bórd Pleanála is due to make a decision next March on the application from US LNG company, New Fortress Energy.

Advertisement

New Fortress Energy says Shannon LNG would not use fracked gas from the US; environmentalists dispute this.

Aine Treanor is with climate campaign group Slí Eile.

She says they're considering various forms of action against the proposed terminal in North Kerry.

Advertisement

More than 50 activists occupied the 600-acre site between Ballylongford and Tarbert on Saturday.

Aine Treanor of Slí Eile would not be drawn on what possible action campaigners might take if An Bórd Pleanála gives the go ahead to Shannon LNG.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus