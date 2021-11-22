Anti-LNG campaigner says they'll do what they need to do to make it not happen

A campaigner against the proposed LNG terminal in North Kerry says objectors have a lot of support “to do what they need to do to make it not happen.”

On Saturday, climate campaigners occupied the site of the proposed liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

An Bórd Pleanála is due to make a decision next March on the application from US LNG company, New Fortress Energy.

New Fortress Energy says Shannon LNG would not use fracked gas from the US; environmentalists dispute this.

Aine Treanor is with climate campaign group Slí Eile.

She says they're considering various forms of action against the proposed terminal in North Kerry.

More than 50 activists occupied the 600-acre site between Ballylongford and Tarbert on Saturday.

Aine Treanor of Slí Eile would not be drawn on what possible action campaigners might take if An Bórd Pleanála gives the go ahead to Shannon LNG.