An anti-dereliction campaigner has called for reform of laws relating to compulsory purchase orders.

Frank O'Connor says most local authorities are failing to use existing CPO legislation, which relates to how councils may acquire derelict buildings.

Mr O'Connor says the case of South Kerry born Tim O'Sullivan, whose body lay undiscovered in his derelict property in Mallow for over 20 years, highlights how many councils have failed to act.