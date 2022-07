The number of people hospitalised with anorexia in the South/South West region, which includes Kerry, has more than doubled in the last year.

That’s according to figures obtained by Newstalk under a Freedom of Information Act.

112 people had inpatient admissions in the South/South West region in 2021 - up from 45 the previous year.

Advertisement

Nationally, patients admitted to hospital increased by 79 percent with 424 inpatient admissions in public hospitals last year; up from 237.