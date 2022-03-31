Advertisement
News

Annual Cantillon conference underway

Mar 31, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrynews
Annual Cantillon conference underway Annual Cantillon conference underway
Share this article

The annual Cantillon conference is underway this morning.

Named after the pioneering 18th century economist from Ballyheigue, Richard Cantillon, the event is part of the Kerry Month of Enterprise.

It’s taking place online up until 1pm and is being hosted by Munster Technological University.

Advertisement

This year’s theme is Sustainability without Limits, and the speakers come from academia and business.

There’ll be a variety of sessions including ones on a Sustainable Economy, and a Digitalised Autonomic Economy.

http://cantillon.ie/

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus