Annual Cantillon conference underway

The annual Cantillon conference is underway this morning.

Named after the pioneering 18th century economist from Ballyheigue, Richard Cantillon, the event is part of the Kerry Month of Enterprise.

It’s taking place online up until 1pm and is being hosted by Munster Technological University.

This year’s theme is Sustainability without Limits, and the speakers come from academia and business.

There’ll be a variety of sessions including ones on a Sustainable Economy, and a Digitalised Autonomic Economy.

http://cantillon.ie/