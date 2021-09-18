Annual beach clean up launched in Kerry

The Big Beach Clean will take place all over Ireland this weekend, with 10 groups participating in Kerry.

The initiative is an annual call to action for volunteers and community groups to get involved with cleaning up Ireland's coastline after bathing season.

It was launched yesterday and will run until tomorrow, Sunday, with clean ups taking place at beaches including Ballybunion, Ballyheigue, Banna, Castlegregory, Inch, Rossbeigh and Milltown.

A clean-up also took place last Sunday at Banna, with 30 bags of litter collected by 67 volunteers over the course of one hour.

That clean-up was organised by Banna Coastcare in collaboration with Tralee Tidy Towns & MTU Kerry Green Campus.