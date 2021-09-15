Advertisement
Annual Architecture Kerry festival takes place this month

Sep 15, 2021 11:09 By radiokerrynews
The annual Architecture Kerry festival will take place between September 24th and 26th.

A wide range of events have been organised to mark the fourth annual festival, including free guided tours and exhibitions; events will be held both online and physically this year.

The aim of the festival is to highlight the wide diversity of the architectural landscape in Kerry and to make some of the best-known sites of architectural significance in the county accessible to all ages.

The full programme of events is available on the Kerry County Council website kerrycoco.ie.

 

 

