Animation produced by Kerry man’s company to premiere at Berlin Film Festival

An animation, produced by a Kerry man’s company, will premiere at Berlin Film Festival later this month.

Jam Media’s executive producer is John Rice, who is from Abbeydorney.

A Greyhound Of A Girl is the company’s first feature-length animation and was adapted from the novel by Roddy Doyle; it features the voices of well-known stars, including Oscar-nominee Brendan Gleeson and Sharon Horgan.

Advertisement

John Rice says they’re delighted to have the world premiere at the German festival, which runs from February 16th to 26th.

Advertisement