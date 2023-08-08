Analysis shows one eight of all Airbnb’s in Ireland are located in Kerry

There are 82 times more short-term holiday lets available in Kerry compared to available long-term rentals.

That’s according to analysis carried out by the Irish Examiner, which compared data from Inside Airbnb, and Daft.ie.

Inside Airbnb is a data analysis project, which looks at the impact of Airbnb.

The figures show that nationally, almost 18,100 (18,086) properties are available to rent on Airbnb, while just under 1,300 (1,299) rentals are for lease on Daft.ie.

According to the report, there 14 times more short-term lets available on Airbnb, compared to long term rentals on Daft.ie.

These figures exclude Airbnb properties that are single rooms, in currently occupied houses.

The analysis shows, that one eight of all Airbnb’s in Ireland are located in Kerry.

According to the data, as of August the 7th, 25 houses are available for lease in the county on Daft.ie.

Meanwhile, there are 2,056 short-term holiday lets available to rent in Kerry on Airbnb – 82 times more than the long-term rentals figure.

Elsewhere, in Co Clare, there are over 1,000 (1,044) short term lets available, but only 17 houses or apartments to rent in the whole county.

In Cork, almost 1,600 (1,599) Airbnbs are available, while only 74 long-term rentals are for lease.

Just under 1,800 (1,796) properties are to let on Airbnb in Co.Donegal, while just 31 houses are for rent on Daft.ie.

Meanwhile, in Dublin there are 6 times more properties available on Airbnb than on Daft.ie according to the analysis.