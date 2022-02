An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin will visit Killarney next week.

On Monday, Mr Martin will attend the launch of a sustainability and expansion programme at the Tricel manufacturing site in Ballyspillane Industrial Estate.

The manufacturer employs 435 people in 12 countries, and provides high performance solutions for the water storage, environmental, construction, and materials industries. He is expected to arrive at the site at 11am.