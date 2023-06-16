An Post considering closing Listowel delivery service unit

An Post is considering closing its new delivery service unit in Listowel and merging it with four district sorting offices at a new site in Tralee.

A spokesperson for An Post says they’ve been looking at improving how they serve customers which will require changes to their network.

An Post has been looking at the possibility of improving their facilities in Tralee for some time.

A spokesperson says it makes sense to look at it in the context of general investment in infrastructure for Kerry and possibly bringing in a number of other delivery offices together at a shared location.

They say this is all being done on foot of an agreement with Trade Union partners on a programme of further transformation for the company.

The Transformation Agreement was reached with the An Post Group of Unions, with the assistance of the company’s Labour Court-appointed Monitoring Group, following engagement over twelve months.

The spokesperson says the company and the unions recognise, that in order to achieve continued transformation, An Post needs to accelerate their plans.

They say this is critical for the sustainability and long-term future of their business and the customers they serve every day.

The postal company says it’s constantly looking at improving and reflecting change in their services, which includes handling more parcels as home shopping and ecommerce becomes more popular, building a sustainable future and considering An Post’s impact on the environment, and improving working facilities for their staff which will involve some changes.

There are close to 200 people working on the mail side of An Post in Kerry, spread across ten delivery services.