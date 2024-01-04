Advertisement
An Bórd Pleanála upholds planning refusal for Ballyheigue mast

Jan 4, 2024 17:03 By radiokerrynews
An Bórd Pleanála has upheld the decision to refuse planning for an Eir mast in Ballyheigue.

Eircom Ltd had applied for permission for an 18-metre telecommunications pole and associated equipment at the Eir Exchange at Ladywell.

Kerry County Council originally refused permission for the mast, but Eircom Ltd then appealed this decision to An Bórd Pleanála.

The Board has now upheld that refusal, writing it would be an obtrusive development with a significant, overbearing impact on the adjacent Lady’s Well site, a recorded monument.

An Bórd Pleanála also wrote it’s not satisfied that all alternative locations for the development had been explored, which is contrary to telecommunications guidelines.

