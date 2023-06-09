Advertisement
An Bórd Pleanála to decide on proposed Parknadoon development by late September

Jun 9, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrynews
An Bórd Pleanála to decide on proposed Parknadoon development by late September
An Bórd Pleanála is due to decide on a proposed development at the site of two protected structures in Tralee by late September.

Tulfarris CG Limited applied to Kerry County Council to construct 38 housing units on the grounds of Parknadoon House in Oakpark, Tralee, which is a protected structure.

The company also plans to convert Parknadoon House into six heritage-style apartments, and provide a two-bedroom cottage at Parknadoon Gate Lodge, which is also a protected structure.

The housing units are to include 12 apartments in a new, three-storey building, as well as 12 terraced and 14 semi-detached houses on the grounds of the current structure.

Kerry County Council granted permission subject to 18 conditions, but this has now been appealed to An Bórd Pleanála, who will decide on the application by September 28th.

 

