Advertisement
News

An Bórd Pleanála says it must have regard to government policy when making decision on Shannon LNG

Oct 5, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
An Bórd Pleanála says it must have regard to government policy when making decision on Shannon LNG An Bórd Pleanála says it must have regard to government policy when making decision on Shannon LNG
Share this article

An Bord Pleanála says it's obliged to have regard to government policy when deciding on the planning application for Shannon LNG.

Ten-year planning permission is being sought to construct a liquified natural gas terminal in North Kerry.

In May, the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan received approval for a moratorium on the development of LNG import terminals, pending the completion of a review of security of supply.

Advertisement

In August, Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, lodged an application directly to An Bord Pleanála for a proposed LNG terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

An Bord Pleanála now says it's obliged to have regard to government policy.

However, policy that changes during the lifetime of consideration of a case will be updated so that the planning authority has regard to the most up-to-date version of the policy.

Advertisement

It says there can be some occasions when the authority might defer consideration of a live case if it is aware that a policy change is imminent; such occasions would be rare.

An Bord Pleanála says it will comply with its statutory obligations.

The closing date for submissions to An Bord Pleanála is October 22nd.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus