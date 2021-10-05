An Bórd Pleanála says it must have regard to government policy when making decision on Shannon LNG

An Bord Pleanála says it's obliged to have regard to government policy when deciding on the planning application for Shannon LNG.

Ten-year planning permission is being sought to construct a liquified natural gas terminal in North Kerry.

In May, the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan received approval for a moratorium on the development of LNG import terminals, pending the completion of a review of security of supply.

In August, Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, lodged an application directly to An Bord Pleanála for a proposed LNG terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

An Bord Pleanála now says it's obliged to have regard to government policy.

However, policy that changes during the lifetime of consideration of a case will be updated so that the planning authority has regard to the most up-to-date version of the policy.

It says there can be some occasions when the authority might defer consideration of a live case if it is aware that a policy change is imminent; such occasions would be rare.

An Bord Pleanála says it will comply with its statutory obligations.

The closing date for submissions to An Bord Pleanála is October 22nd.