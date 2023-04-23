An Bórd Pleanála rules North Kerry electrical substation is Strategic Infrastructure Development

An Bórd Pleanála has ruled an electrical substation in North Kerry which will connect a 346-acre solar farm to the national grid is a Strategic Infrastructure Development.

Harmony Solar Limited has applied to the council to build the solar farm comprising of three land parcels near Ballylongford.

Harmony Solar Limited says the solar farm could supply electricity to up to 31,700 homes with green energy.

The company also engaged with An Bórd Pleanála to request a pre-application consultation for a 110 kilovolts electrical substation.

This substation will link the solar farm to the national grid via the existing overhead electrical cables that traverse the lands.

An Bórd Pleanála has ruled the substation is a Strategic Infrastructure Development, meaning the planning application for that part of the development can go straight to the Bórd.