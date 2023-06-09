American yacht crew win Dun Laoghaire Dingle Race in record time

An American yacht crew were victorious in the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Dingle Race.

The 30th anniversary race set off from the Dublin coast on Wednesday afternoon, with 44 boats taking part.

New York’s Privateer yacht crew were the first to arrive at the finish line in Dingle; completing the 270-mile race in record time.

The 50 foot "Privateer" set a new course record, finishing the race in just over 19 hours.

