ALONE calls for action on loneliness

ALONE, the national organisation supporting older people to age at home, has called for action on loneliness and isolation.

In the first three months of 2023, 36% of older people newly contacting ALONE hadn’t been out socially in more than a month, and 9% hadn’t been out socially in more than a year.

ALONE Senior Policy and Advocacy Officer, Gráinne Loughran, says older people they work with are continuing to isolate themselves and something needs to be done.

ALONE’s national support line operates seven days a week, 8am to 8pm on 0818 222 024.