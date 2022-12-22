Almost half a million euro to ease congestion between along Wild Atlantic Way in Kerry

Almost half a million euro (€494,066) has been allocated to ease congestion between Kerry and Clare along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The money comes from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, with the project is being led by Fáilte Ireland and delivered by Kerry and Clare county councils.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley is welcoming the announcement, saying it’ll further enhance tourism offerings along the Kerry coastline.

Advertisement

This project will address congestion issues along the Wild Atlantic Way between Kerry and Clare.

The inclusion of seven sites in Kerry will provide a more sustainable and safer route for both visitors and locals.

Advertisement

It’ll provide passing bays to accommodate larger vehicles including coaches and campervans, and the implementation of one-way loop systems to alleviate traffic congestion and avoid vehicle conflicts.

Also included is the development of new parking facilities at strategic locations to reduce uncontrolled and haphazard parking, as well as improved Wild Atlantic Way directional signage.

This project was initially approved €666,300 from the first call for Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, but it encountered difficulties, so this additional allocation has been made.

Advertisement

The Kerry sites to benefit under this project are:

Milltown Bridge

Advertisement

Slea Head Drive – directional signage

Fahan Group Beehive Huts

Coumeenoole Beach

Advertisement

Clogher Head

Ceann Sleibhe – one way route

Ventry