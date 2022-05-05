Advertisement
News

Almost €590,000 paid to Kerry under medical appliance scheme last year

May 5, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Almost €590,000 paid to Kerry under medical appliance scheme last year Almost €590,000 paid to Kerry under medical appliance scheme last year
Share this article

Almost €590,000 (€589,495) was paid to Kerry under the medical appliance scheme last year.

The scheme provides for a grant towards hearing aids and contact lenses required for medical reasons.

It’s for PRSI contributors and their dependent spouses who have a required number of contributions.

Advertisement

Last year, 632 such claims were made in Kerry; so far this year, there’ve been 118 claims made in the county amounting to €112,800.

The figures were provided by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys following a question by Labour TD Seán Sherlock in the Dáil recently.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus