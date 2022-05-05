Almost €590,000 paid to Kerry under medical appliance scheme last year

Almost €590,000 (€589,495) was paid to Kerry under the medical appliance scheme last year.

The scheme provides for a grant towards hearing aids and contact lenses required for medical reasons.

It’s for PRSI contributors and their dependent spouses who have a required number of contributions.

Last year, 632 such claims were made in Kerry; so far this year, there’ve been 118 claims made in the county amounting to €112,800.

The figures were provided by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys following a question by Labour TD Seán Sherlock in the Dáil recently.