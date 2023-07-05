Almost €40,000 raised for seriously injured East Kerry man

Almost €40,000 has been raised for an East Kerry man who’s been seriously injured following a fall.

Jerry O’Leary is being treated at the National Spinal Injuries Unit at the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

The Barraduff man, who is in his 50s, fell last month.

The accident happened while he was walking home on June 12th.

It’s understood that Mr O’Leary had been a passenger in a vehicle driven by a man who was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Following this, Jerry O’Leary was making his way home on foot when the accident occurred.

The matter has been referred to the Garda watchdog, GSOC.

His family has set up an online fundraising page to help Mr O’Leary, wife and children.

On the idonate.ie page – Jerry's Road to Recovery - his sister Kate O’Leary Crowley said Mr O’Leary was airlifted from University Hospital Kerry to the Mater Hospital where he underwent major surgery, spending two weeks in intensive care attached to a ventilator.

Jerry O’Leary is now communicating with the help of a voice box and will be in the spinal unit for the foreseeable future.

As of 12.30pm today, over €38,500 had been raised.

Kate O’Leary Crowley says the plan is that he will be eventually transferred to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

Jerry O’Leary’s family has thanked the community in Barraduff and Glenflesk for their support and for organising a 24-hour vigil and healing Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff.