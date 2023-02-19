Almost €37,000 have raised in the local charity events over last Christmas

Events held in East Kerry have raised almost 37,000 euro for two cancer charities.

Over 400 trekkers participated in the ‘Sam to the Summit’ fundraiser in Glenflesk.

128 participants took part in a pool tournament (for web: Denis Michael Dennehy Memorial Pool Tournament) in Barradubh, over 2,000 euro was raised.

Advertisement

Funds for both events will benefit the Brian Lawlor Trust and the Kerry Cancer Support Group.

Brian Lawlor Trust was establish to support a local 5-year-old boy who requires cancer treatment.

More information about Brian Lawlor Trust and Kerry Cancer Support Group can be found on https://www.idonate.ie/cause/BrianLawlorFund and

Advertisement

https://www.kerrycancersupport.com/