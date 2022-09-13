Advertisement
Almost €130,000 allocated to four Kerry community projects

Sep 13, 2022 12:09 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
Almost €130,000 (€129,292.75) in CLÁR funding has been allocated to four community projects in Kerry.

Duagh Sports and Leisure Complex will receive €50,000 for the expansion of its car park, while Kerry Parents and Friends has been allocated €42,792 for the development of a sensory garden at Tigh an Oileáin, Valentia Island.

Foilmore National School will get €31,500 for car park resurfacing and improvements and Kilflynn Community Together will receive €5,000 to develop the Kilflynn Nature Garden.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley welcomes the announcement.

