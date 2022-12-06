Advertisement
News

Almost €1.5 million funding announced for Kerry Airport

Dec 6, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Almost €1.5 million funding announced for Kerry Airport Almost €1.5 million funding announced for Kerry Airport
Share this article

Almost €1.5 million (€1,434,355) in funding has been announced for Kerry Airport.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton announced the allocation, as part of the provision of over €21 million in Exchequer supports.

Under the Reginal Airports Programme, Kerry Airport will receive funding to support the safety and security operations at the airports, such as air traffic control and fire services.

Advertisement

Today’s announcement brings the total to over €2.5 million (€2,518,837) in funding allocated to the airport, under the scheme this year.

Minister Naughton says the Regional Airport Programme funding is vital for the continuing development of Kerry Airport.

Advertisement

 

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, welcomed the announcement.

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kerry Airport welcomes and expresses gratitude to Minister Naughton and the Department of Transport for the funding.

They also thanked Minisiter Foley and Deputy Brendan Griffin for their continued support of Kerry Airport.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus