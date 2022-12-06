Almost €1.5 million funding announced for Kerry Airport

Almost €1.5 million (€1,434,355) in funding has been announced for Kerry Airport.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton announced the allocation, as part of the provision of over €21 million in Exchequer supports.

Under the Reginal Airports Programme, Kerry Airport will receive funding to support the safety and security operations at the airports, such as air traffic control and fire services.

Today’s announcement brings the total to over €2.5 million (€2,518,837) in funding allocated to the airport, under the scheme this year.

Minister Naughton says the Regional Airport Programme funding is vital for the continuing development of Kerry Airport.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, welcomed the announcement.

Meanwhile, Kerry Airport welcomes and expresses gratitude to Minister Naughton and the Department of Transport for the funding.

They also thanked Minisiter Foley and Deputy Brendan Griffin for their continued support of Kerry Airport.