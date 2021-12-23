Advertisement
Almost a quarter of Kerry tenants spend over 35% of disposable income on rent

Dec 23, 2021 14:12 By radiokerrynews
Almost a quarter of tenants in Kerry spend over 35% of their disposable income on rent.

This is according to a study of the rental sector carried out by the Central Statistics Office. The median or midpoint total floor area for rental properties in Kerry is 96.6 m2; that's above the national figure of 85m2 and is the highest in Munster.

The Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area (LEA) had among the highest median total floor areas in the country for rental properties at 112m2. In Castleisland LEA it is 104m2, it's 103m2 in Kenmare and Listowel LEAs, 97m2 in Killarney LEA and 92m2 in Tralee LEA.

The median gross income for landlords in Kerry was almost €44,800 (€44,756) and the median for net rental income in the county was €7,635.

23% of tenants in Kerry have rent that is over 35% of their disposable income.

In Killarney LEA, tenants spend 22% of their disposable income on rent, in Tralee LEA it is 21%, almost 20% in Kenmare LEA, 19% in Corca Dhuibhne LEA, 17% in Listowel LEA and 14.5% In Castleisland LEA.

