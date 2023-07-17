Advertisement
Almost 90% rise in gorse fires in Kerry in first five months of 2023

Jul 17, 2023 17:19 By radiokerrynews
Almost 90% rise in gorse fires in Kerry in first five months of 2023
The number of gorse fires in Kerry increased by almost 90% during the first five months of this year.

Between January and the end of May, there were 136 gorse fires in the county.

The figures were compiled by the Kerry Fire Service.

The Kerry Fire Service experienced an 8% increase in mobilisations during the first five months of this year, compared to the same period last year.

Up to the end of May, the fire service has responded to 626 mobilisations, that’s up from 579 for the same period last year.

There were 136 gorse fires between January and May of this year; a rise from 73 for the same period in 2022 which is an increase of 86%.

Between January and May, there were 36 chimney fires, which is a decrease of 23% on the same period last year when there were 47 chimney fires.

The Kerry Fire Service attended 66 road traffic collisions between January and May, which is the same as last year for such call-outs.

