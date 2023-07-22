Almost 800 people seeking council housing in Listowel Municipal District

There are almost 800 people seeking council housing in the Listowel Municipal District.

That’s according to figures from the council’s housing department.

These figures show that there are 798 approved applicants on the housing list, who have selected the Listowel Municipal District as an area of choice.

This includes people from other municipal districts who have indicated Listowel as one of their three areas of choice.

Of these, 311 people are seeking a transfer from another council house.

So far this year, the council has received 100 applications from people who have selected Listowel Municipal District an area of choice, with 79 having been approved.

Around half (440) of the 798 applicants are seeking a one-bedroom home, 215 have applied for a two-bed house, 102 for a three-bed, 39 for a four-bed, and two for a five-bed.