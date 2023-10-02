Almost 5,000 people ready for driving test in Kerry but waiting on tester availability

Over 4,800 (4,853) are ready for a driving test in Kerry, but waiting for a tester to become available.

That’s according to figures from the Road Safety released to Radio Kerry.

It comes as test centres across the country are experiencing the highest number of applications for driving licences ever.

Independent TD, Danny Healy-Rae has called on the government to take immediate action to address the crisis - as nationally over 71,500 (71,554) people are waiting for a driving test.

Over 16,000 (16,043) people are scheduled for a test, just under 48,500 (48,315) applications are paused, while more than 28,000 (28,459) are not eligible.

THE RSA says there are over 350,000 learner permits in the country, a significant rise on pre covid number, when the figure was approximately 250,000.

The body says there has been a 53% percent increase in people applying for a driver’s licence on the pre-covid figure.

Meanwhile, the average waiting period for a test nationally is 30 weeks, with the RSA saying in some cases the waiting period is 18 weeks.