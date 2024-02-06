There’s been an almost 50% year-on-year rise in fixed charge notices issued for driving using a mobile phone in Kerry.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Joint Policing Committee Meeting.

1,195 fixed charged notices (FCNs) were issued in the county last year for driving while using a mobile.

805 fines were issued in 2022, this represents an increase of 48% year-on-year.

The 2023 figure also represents a rise of 7% over a five year period, up from 1,119 incidents in 2019.

Between 2019 and 2020, there was a 28% drop in fines issued for driving while using a phone (806 fines).

978 incidents were recorded in the county in 2021, an almost 20% rise on the year before, while this figure dropped by just under 20% in 2022.