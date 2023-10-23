Advertisement
Almost 1,000 fines issued to Kerry motorists for using mobile while driving

Oct 23, 2023 13:47 By radiokerrynews
Almost 1,000 (983) fines have been issued to motorists in Kerry for using a mobile so far this year.

That’s according to figures presented at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

The report shows that over 81% of people aged over 18 in the county, hold a driving licence.

The figures, presented at the recent Kerry JPC meeting, show there are currently over 111,000 driving licences in the county; with over 9,000 learner permit holders in Kerry.

The report shows 983 fines have been issued to motorists in the county for using a mobile while driving; while over 250 have been fined for driving without a seatbelt.

Gardaí issued 2,050 speeding fines, to the beginning of October, while just under 1,100 (1,099) Go Safe fines have been issued.

Nearly 200 (192) fines have been issued to unaccompanied provisional/novice drivers.

The Kerry Garda Roads Division have detained over 340 (341) vehicles under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act, so far in 2023.

Meanwhile, 153 incidents of dangerous driving have been detected within the county this year.

