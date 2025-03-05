Almost 50 XL Bully owners in Kerry applied for exemptions to keep pets

Almost 50 XL Bully owners in Kerry applied for exemptions to keep their pets.

Last October, new regulations were introduced that prohibit the importing, breeding, selling and re-homing of XL Bully dogs.

These regulations were introduced in the interest of public safety following a number of horrific attacks involving the breed.

Advertisement

Owners who wished to keep their XL Bully type dog had to apply to Kerry County Council for a certificate of exemption before February 1st.

This certificate would allow owners to keep their dog until the end of its natural life.

Kerry County Council received 48 applications for a certificate of exemption; 41 of these applications were granted.

Advertisement

The council says the remaining applications are awaiting further information.