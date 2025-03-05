Advertisement
News

Almost 50 XL Bully owners in Kerry applied for exemptions to keep pets

Mar 5, 2025 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Almost 50 XL Bully owners in Kerry applied for exemptions to keep pets
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Share this article

Almost 50 XL Bully owners in Kerry applied for exemptions to keep their pets.

Last October, new regulations were introduced that prohibit the importing, breeding, selling and re-homing of XL Bully dogs.

These regulations were introduced in the interest of public safety following a number of horrific attacks involving the breed.

Advertisement

Owners who wished to keep their XL Bully type dog had to apply to Kerry County Council for a certificate of exemption before February 1st.

This certificate would allow owners to keep their dog until the end of its natural life.

Kerry County Council received 48 applications for a certificate of exemption; 41 of these applications were granted.

Advertisement

The council says the remaining applications are awaiting further information.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

161 properties in Killarney Municipal District had hedge cutting issues last year
Advertisement
Removal of fracked gas policy statement opens door to commercial LNG facility in Kerry
Trade kitchen supplier expands to Tralee
Advertisement

Recommended

Liverpool and Chelsea in Action Tonight Across Europe
161 properties in Killarney Municipal District had hedge cutting issues last year
Kerry Senior Hurlers Face Key Clash Against Down
KERRY U14 BOYS & GIRLS READY FOR ALL-IRELAND FINALS
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus