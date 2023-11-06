Almost 50% increase in number of gorse fires in Kerry during first nine months of year

There was an almost 50% increase in the number of gorse fires in Kerry during the first nine months of this year.

That’s according to figures that were compiled by the Kerry Fire Service, which were presented by Kerry County Council at recent meetings.

There were 166 gorse fires between January and the end of September, which is up from 113 for the same period last year; that’s a rise of 47%.

The Kerry Fire Service experienced a 17% increase in mobilisations during the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period last year.

Between January and the end of September, the Kerry Fire Service was mobilised 1,190 times, which is up from 1,015 for the same period last year.

However, instances of chimney fires decreased by 29%; there were 42 so far this year compared to 59 for the same nine months last year.

The number of road traffic collisions attended by the Kerry Fire Service up to the end of September stood at 157, a rise of 19% compared to last year when the fire service attended 132 such call-outs.