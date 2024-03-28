Advertisement
Almost 50% increase in complaints from Kerry made to Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman

Mar 28, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Almost 50% increase in complaints from Kerry made to Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman

There was a 49% increase in the number of complaints from Kerry made to the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman last year.

The FSPO works to resolve complaints from consumers and small businesses or organisations, against financial service and pension providers.

Last year it received 115 complaints from Kerry, which is up from 77 in 2022.

Nationally, there were over 6,100 (6,182) complaints received last year; Dublin accounted for the highest number at 1,746.

Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman Liam Sloyan says the yearly increase in the Kerry figures is high:




