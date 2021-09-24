Almost 470 COVID cases in Kerry in fortnight

Almost 470 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerry over a two-week period.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

The data shows that between September 7th and 20th, there were 467 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry.

The national average incidence rate per 100,000 population is 389.8; five local electoral areas had rates of over 1,000, all in Donegal and Monaghan.

Two of the six Kerry Local Electoral Areas (LEA) exceed the national average.

There were 76 cases in the Castleisland LEA for a rate of 443.

Killarney LEA has a rate of 429 after 127 cases.

There were 110 cases in the Tralee LEA for a rate of 332.

The Kenmare LEA recorded 82 cases to give it a rate of 327 and Corca Dhuibhne had 29 cases leaving it with a rate of 204.

The Listowel LEA had 43 cases giving it a rate of 150.