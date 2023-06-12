Advertisement
News

Almost 34,000 people in Kerry recorded having a disability in Census 2022

Jun 12, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Almost 34,000 people in Kerry recorded having a disability in Census 2022 Almost 34,000 people in Kerry recorded having a disability in Census 2022
Pictured at the launch of the Census 2022 recruitment campaign for 5,100 enumerators are: Susan Butterly and Sandra Markey.
Share this article

33,810 people in Kerry have a disability to some extent.

That’s according to figures released in Census 2022, which shows almost 22% of the county are experiencing a long-lasting condition or difficulty.

Over 16,000 (16,379) males of all ages are listed as having a disability, while almost 17,500 (17,431) female respondents recorded having a disability to any extent.

Advertisement

The 70 to 74 age bracket returned the highest proportion of individuals with a disability, with over 2,700 (2,737) individuals listed.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus