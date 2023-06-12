Almost 34,000 people in Kerry recorded having a disability in Census 2022

33,810 people in Kerry have a disability to some extent.

That’s according to figures released in Census 2022, which shows almost 22% of the county are experiencing a long-lasting condition or difficulty.

Over 16,000 (16,379) males of all ages are listed as having a disability, while almost 17,500 (17,431) female respondents recorded having a disability to any extent.

Advertisement

The 70 to 74 age bracket returned the highest proportion of individuals with a disability, with over 2,700 (2,737) individuals listed.