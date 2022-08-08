Advertisement
News

Almost 3,000 children in Kerry and Cork awaiting contact from Child Disability Network Team

Aug 8, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Almost 3,000 children in Kerry and Cork awaiting contact from Child Disability Network Team Almost 3,000 children in Kerry and Cork awaiting contact from Child Disability Network Team
Share this article

Almost 3,000 children are waiting for contact from the Child Disability Network Team (CDNT) in Kerry and Cork.

Almost 1,900 are waiting for more than twelve months while more than 600 children are waiting more than six months.

These figures were provided to Cork Labour TD Sean Sherlock and reveal that Kerry and Cork have the second highest waiting list in the country.

Advertisement

CDNTs are teams of health and social care professionals which includes nursing, psychology, speech and language therapy, social work, and more.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus