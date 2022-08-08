Almost 3,000 children in Kerry and Cork awaiting contact from Child Disability Network Team

Almost 3,000 children are waiting for contact from the Child Disability Network Team (CDNT) in Kerry and Cork.

Almost 1,900 are waiting for more than twelve months while more than 600 children are waiting more than six months.

These figures were provided to Cork Labour TD Sean Sherlock and reveal that Kerry and Cork have the second highest waiting list in the country.

CDNTs are teams of health and social care professionals which includes nursing, psychology, speech and language therapy, social work, and more.