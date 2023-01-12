Almost 300 without power in Kerry as status yellow wind warning takes effect

Almost 300 homes and businesses are without power in Kerry at the moment.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for the entire country until 2am on Friday, with Tralee gardaí advising people to be mindful of potential surface water on main roads.

Over 100 ESB customers are without power in North Kerry due to a fault at Smearla, which is expected to be restored by 2:30 this afternoon.

63 customers are affected in Inch, and 20 in Milltown, with power expected to be back in both areas by 2pm.

Two faults at Gurranebane are affecting 99 customers in South and West Kerry, and the ESB expects people there to have their power back by 3:15pm.

Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather says winds will pick up throughout the day across the country with the west and northwest set to be hit hardest