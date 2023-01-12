Advertisement
News

Almost 300 without power in Kerry as status yellow wind warning takes effect

Jan 12, 2023 08:01 By radiokerrynews
Almost 300 without power in Kerry as status yellow wind warning takes effect Almost 300 without power in Kerry as status yellow wind warning takes effect
Share this article

Almost 300 homes and businesses are without power in Kerry at the moment.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for the entire country until 2am on Friday, with Tralee gardaí advising people to be mindful of potential surface water on main roads.

Over 100 ESB customers are without power in North Kerry due to a fault at Smearla, which is expected to be restored by 2:30 this afternoon.

Advertisement

63 customers are affected in Inch, and 20 in Milltown, with power expected to be back in both areas by 2pm.

Two faults at Gurranebane are affecting 99 customers in South and West Kerry, and the ESB expects people there to have their power back by 3:15pm.

Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather says winds will pick up throughout the day across the country with the west and northwest set to be hit hardest

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus