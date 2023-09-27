Almost 300 applications for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant received by council

Kerry County Council have received almost 300 applications for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent full council meeting.

It shows that to date, 36 applications have been refused, while 33 have been approved.

According to the figures provide by Kerry County Council, as of September 4th, 282 applications have been received for the Vacant property refurbishment grant.

Of these, 231 were for principal private residences, 48 for rental, while 3 did not specify.

33 applications have been approved to date, 8 of which were re-approved applications, where the applicant applied for revised grant amounts.

36 applications have been refused, mainly rural locations, 19 reapplied after the extension to the scheme last November, while the remainder were refused to not meeting the vacancy condition criteria of the scheme.

3 approved applicants have confirmed the completion of works are complete, (which are being assessed and payment of grants for these are expected in the 4th quarter of this year, subject to verifying of documentation.)

Meanwhile, the council says the standard of applications is poor and to note that 148 applications have required further information.

The council says it has seen a doubling of applications received per month over the last four months.

It says a further advertising campaign for the scheme is being planned for later this year

The information was provided following motions from Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, and Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae.