Almost 2,400 on social housing list for Tralee area

Almost 2,400 people are on the social housing list for the Tralee area.

That’s according to figures provided to councillors at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

It comes as there are now over 1,500 people in tenancies in local authority homes in the Tralee MD.

According to the council’s figures, 2,373 people have selected an area within the Tralee MD as an area of choice for social housing.

279 people have applied for social housing within the Tralee MD so far this year, and 231 people have had applications approved.

Over half of the people awaiting social housing in Tralee are seeking one-bed units, with a further 27% seeking two-bed units.

16% of people are seeking three-bed units, with 3% seeking four-bed units, and just 0.4% of applicants looking for five-bed units.

Councillors were also provided with information on the current council tenancy levels in the Tralee MD, where there are 1,508 people in tenancies in local authority housing.

Almost 3,000 people in the Tralee MD are receiving the Housing Assistance Payment, with 170 of those signed up in 2023 alone.

344 tenancies are open under the Rental Accommodation Scheme, and 198 are leasing from the council.