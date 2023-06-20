Advertisement
Almost 2,000 premises across Kerry without power

Jun 20, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Almost 2,000 homes and business premises in the county are without power following power outages.

ESB Networks’ PowerCheck is showing a number of faults across Kerry.

In Killarney over 1650 (1,652) premises in the Woodford area are without power, it’s expected to be restored by 5.45 this afternoon.

138 customers are affected in Rathmore, power is due to be restored by 8pm.

113 homes and business in Knocknagoshel are without power, it’s estimated to return soon.

In North Kerry, 60 customers are affected in Smearla, power is expected to be restored by 6pm.

In Ballybunion, 33 customers are without power, it’s estimated to return at 6.15 this evening.

 

